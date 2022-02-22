Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United-Guardian worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

United-Guardian stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.11. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

