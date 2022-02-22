Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLLGF. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

