Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,663 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,663 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

