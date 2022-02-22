1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

SRCE stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

