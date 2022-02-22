$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.59 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

