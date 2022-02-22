$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.59 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.
Shares of TFC opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.
In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.
