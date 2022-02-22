NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NETGEAR worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NTGR opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $819.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

