Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($6.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.66) to GBX 450 ($6.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday.

Get Ascential alerts:

ASCL stock opened at GBX 310.20 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.73. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 304.60 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.21).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.