KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $358.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.89. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

