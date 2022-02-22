Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

BCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $19.53 on Monday. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $949.88 million, a P/E ratio of 139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,249 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $11,873,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 359,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

