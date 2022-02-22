Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

