SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

