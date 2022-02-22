Piper Sandler Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $339.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $259.45 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 417.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

