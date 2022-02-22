Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $315.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 29.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.