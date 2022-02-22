StockNews.com Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,618 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

