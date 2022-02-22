Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4,033.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RC. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

