Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 100 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $179.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.