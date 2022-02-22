Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 72.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

