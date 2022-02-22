16,553 Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Bought by Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Zymergen accounts for about 0.0% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $65,349,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $60,931,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $46,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,035 shares of company stock worth $561,546.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZY. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

