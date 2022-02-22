Johnson & Johnson Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. POINT Biopharma Global comprises 0.7% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $13,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

