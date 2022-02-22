Johnson & Johnson Invests $203.58 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,260,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,576,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up about 17.9% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

