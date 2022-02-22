Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $115,000 in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGRY opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

