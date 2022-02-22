The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 542 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $189,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 27,309.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.