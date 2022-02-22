Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

AVAH stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.