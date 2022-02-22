LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

