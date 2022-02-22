Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 534,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

CMCL opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.78. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

