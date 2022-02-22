The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

