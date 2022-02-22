8,717 Shares in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $740.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

