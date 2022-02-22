11,331 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

