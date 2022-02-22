Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.87-2.03 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.