Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
