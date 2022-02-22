Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.