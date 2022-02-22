The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,607 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of STBA opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

