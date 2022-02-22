Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,099 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

