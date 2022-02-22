US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOL. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

