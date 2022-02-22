The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agenus were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agenus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $654.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.20. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

