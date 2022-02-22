Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

