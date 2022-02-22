Discovery (DISCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DISCB opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.82. Discovery has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

