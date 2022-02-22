Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 47,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

IAG stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

