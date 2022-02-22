First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

FBNC stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

