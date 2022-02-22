Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 176,236 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BB opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.43.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

