Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

