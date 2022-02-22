Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. Truist Financial cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

