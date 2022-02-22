Credit Suisse AG Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

BNR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $849.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

