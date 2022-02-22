Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

