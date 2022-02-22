Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$43.55 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. The firm has a market cap of C$11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.10%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

