Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.