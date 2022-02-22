Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $24.86 on Monday. Altium has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

About Altium

Altium Ltd. engages in the developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

