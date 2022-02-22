Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $24.86 on Monday. Altium has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.
