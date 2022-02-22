Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

BLMN opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

