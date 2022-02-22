Morgan Stanley Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Buy

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.72.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

