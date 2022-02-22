Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 in the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $756.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

