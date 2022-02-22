Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 51,100 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

